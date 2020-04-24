Huawei

New Huawei Nova 7 series feature 5G and 64-megapixel quad cameras

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 24, 2020, 6:16 AM
Along with Huawei's new budget MatePad tablet with M-Pencil support, aimed at the education market, the Chinese giant is about to release a Nova 7 series of smartphones next week, on April 28th.

The Nova 7 line will feature three smartphones, the Nova 7 SE 5G, Nova 7 5G, and Nova 7 Pro 5G, all with 5G support and 64-megapixel quad cameras on the back.

The Nova 7 SE (a familiar abbreviation) is the cheapest one of the bunch, to cost $339, and will feature a 64-megapixel main back camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and another 2-megapixel camera for macro shots. Inside it's powered by Huawei's Kirin 820 processor, 8 GB of RAM, a 4200mAh 40-watt fast charging battery, and on the front, it boasts a 6.4-inch 1080p display with a hole-punch selfie camera on its top-left corner. The Nova 7 5G is similar, but with slightly increased camera specs, and costs around $424.

The flagship of the series, Huawei's Nova 7 Pro 5G, features a periscope zoom on its quad-camera setup. The cameras are a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and an 8-megapixel periscope lens that features 5x optical zoom and 50x optical and digital zoom. Inside is the faster Kirin 985 processor and 8 GB of RAM. Its battery is slightly smaller than on the other models, at 4000mAh, but it supports the same 40W fast charging. On its front is a 6.57-inch OLED display with a pill-shaped hole-punch containing two selfie cameras. That model's base storage configuration of 128 GB is to cost around $523.

As with all recent Huawei devices, the Nova 7 series will run on Huawei's own EMUI operating system, based on Android 10, and will not feature the Google Play Store or Google Services. Instead, Huawei has been working on populating its own AppStore with some of the more popular games and apps available for Android.

