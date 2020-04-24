Huawei unveils budget MatePad with M-Pencil support aimed at education
The Chinese company unveiled a budget version of its MatePad Pro, aptly named the MatePad. It features a 10.4-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 and a 7,250mAh battery which fast-charges through the device's USB Type-C port. On the inside, the MatePad packs Huawei's own Kirin 810 processor, with 4 or 6 GB of RAM, and base storage of 64 GB, up to 128 GB. All that, for the price of around $268.
Like all recent Huawei devices, however, buyers will have to deal with not having Google Play and Google Services on board, and while Huawei is trying hard to make its own AppGallery as complete with core apps and games as it can, it's something to consider. More tech savvy users can also side-load their favorite Android apps, which is not recommended and potentially dangerous.
