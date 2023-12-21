Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

New Google Discover feature lets you easily access your liked stories

Google
New Google Discover feature lets you easily access your liked stories
A few years ago, Google introduced a sweet new feature for its Discover users known as the "heart" button. This button allows you to offer feedback on article recommendations, enhancing your personalized experience. Well, the articles you like now have a new place to call home.

According to 9to5Google, a recent Google Discover update enables users to access a straightforward webpage named "Interests" featuring three top tabs. To use this feature, open the Google app on Android and tap the "Saved" icon in the bottom bar. This action will take you to the Interests page, showcasing three tabs: "Saved," "Liked," and "Followed." 


  • Saved: This tab shows a list of articles and videos that you have bookmarked.
  • Liked: This tab shows a grid of all articles and YouTube videos you have hearted in Discover.
  • Followed: This tab shows a list of searches that you are following.

To add a new article or video to your "Liked" section, simply tap the "heart" icon in the Google app while viewing the article or video in Discover. If you change your mind, removing articles and videos from your Interests is just as easy—just tap the "heart" icon again. It's as simple as that. As mentioned above, the update is all set for Android, but there is no word on when or if it's making its way to iOS.

While it may not appear as a monumental update, this tweak can significantly enhance your daily content navigation experience. Google seems to encourage using "Saved" as a convenient read-it-later service, complete with collections and the ability to save images along with listings in Maps. Moreover, you can share your curated collections with other users, adding a social dimension to the feature.

The Google app serves as a handy tool, bundling search, news, and other features for users to stay updated, explore interests, and manage tasks. Offering a customized feed of news, articles, and videos, it allows deeper dives into specific topics. With bookmarking options, object identification, and translation features, it adapts with ongoing updates. It's a practical tool for those seeking convenience in accessing information.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless