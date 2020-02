The new Google Assistant rolling out to Pixel 4 users with G Suite accounts

This is just a heads up for those who own a Pixel 4 and a G Suite account. It looks like the new Google Assistant interface is making its way to people who were skipped from the initial rollout. As some of you probably know by now, when the new Google Assistant was released two months ago, it wasn't compatible with Pixel 4 units with G Suite accounts.Also, the digital assistant was restricted to US English. The good news is the new Google Assistant isn't just available to Pixel 4 users with G Suite accounts, but it also supports the Japanese language, AndroidPolice reports.Although this seems to be a wider rollout, it will probably take a few days to lands on all Pixel 4 units with G Suit accounts, so be patient if you don't see the new Google Assistant interface right away.At the moment, the new Google Assistant is available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, United States, and the United Kingdom, meaning that you need to set your phone and Assistant language to use one of the supported languages listed.