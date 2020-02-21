The new Google Assistant rolling out to Pixel 4 users with G Suite accounts
Although this seems to be a wider rollout, it will probably take a few days to lands on all Pixel 4 units with G Suit accounts, so be patient if you don't see the new Google Assistant interface right away.
At the moment, the new Google Assistant is available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, United States, and the United Kingdom, meaning that you need to set your phone and Assistant language to use one of the supported languages listed.
