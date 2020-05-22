Netflix will start canceling inactive memberships
If users don't confirm that they want to keep their Netflix subscription, it will be automatically cancelled. Of course, re-enabling a membership it is as easy as always. Reactivating an account within 10 months restores previous profiles, favorites and user preferences for convenience.
The streaming service giant has seen a significant increase in subscribers since the coronavirus pandemic started, as families expectedly turned to online entertainment, with a reported 47% increase in new sign-ups, while competing streaming services (except for Apple TV+) have gotten even better results. Disney+ saw a staggering 300% increase in new subscribers, while HBO Now saw 90%.
