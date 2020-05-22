Apps

Netflix will start canceling inactive memberships

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
May 22, 2020, 4:15 AM
In an effort to help users who are paying for a Netflix membership without using it, the company has announced that it will be asking inactive members to confirm if they wish to keep their membership.

More specifically, members who haven't used Netflix for a year, or have stopped watching for more than two years will be getting emails or in-app notifications, starting this week.

If users don't confirm that they want to keep their Netflix subscription, it will be automatically cancelled. Of course, re-enabling a membership it is as easy as always. Reactivating an account within 10 months restores previous profiles, favorites and user preferences for convenience.

Netflix notes that inactive users account for a miniscule less than half of one percent of its overall user base, which the company says are "only" a few hundred thousand accounts.

The streaming service giant has seen a significant increase in subscribers since the coronavirus pandemic started, as families expectedly turned to online entertainment, with a reported 47% increase in new sign-ups, while competing streaming services (except for Apple TV+) have gotten even better results. Disney+ saw a staggering 300% increase in new subscribers, while HBO Now saw 90%.

A few weeks back we published a list of 8 hilarious Netflix stand-up comedy specials to see during isolation, including specials from legendary comedians Dave Chappelle, Norm Macdonald, Brian Regan and Bill Burr. Since then, Netflix has also gotten a new comedy special from Patton Oswalt, also well worth watching.

