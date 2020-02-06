Netflix improves the streaming experience on Android devices
As codec performance improves over time, we plan to expand our AV1 usage to more use cases and are now also working with device and chipset partners to extend this into hardware.
However, the company decided to prioritize mobile platforms because it's where the AV1's compression efficiency fits better. Keep in mind that not all Netflix content is streamable using AV1, but you can enable it by turning on the “Save Data” feature. This way, all compatible titles will be streamed using the AV1 codec, thus reducing your cellular data usage.
