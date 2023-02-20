Nab the iPhone 14 Pro without spending a dime with a trade-in as old as iPhone 11 Pro

If you are satisfied with nothing less than the best and are on the hunt for a high-end smartphone but don't have enough cash to buy a flagship phone, Verizon has got your back. The carrier will give you the fantastic iPhone 14 Pro for free, as long as you have an iPhone 11 Pro or newer.





The iPhone 14 Pro is as flawless as they come and is easily one of the best phones on the market. Apple made a host of changes to the phone, so someone coming from an older iPhone will really feel a difference.





The notch is finally gone and in its place is a cutout. It's not an ordinary, static cutout like the kind you see on Android phones. Instead, the Dynamic Island acts as a secondary display and shows alerts, activities in progress, and interactive elements.





The phone has a 6.1-inch screen, so it's not uncomfortably large and the display is one of the brightest around. The iPhone 14 Pro is the first iPhone to have the always-on mode, allowing you to view quick information without needing to unlock the device.





iPhone 14 Pro 128GB 6.1 inches 120Hz always-on screen | Apple A16 Bionic chip | 48MP+12MP+12MP 3x cameras | 3,200mAh battery $999 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $999 Buy at Verizon





The iPhone 14 Pro is also one of the only two iPhones to boast a 48MP main camera and also has a new 12MP ultrawide camera. The third shooter is a 12MP telephoto unit with 3x zoom. On top of that, it also has a feature called the Photonic Engine for better color accuracy and details.





Needless to say, all these upgrades enable the iPhone 14 Pro to churn out even better images than any previous iPhone.





The handset is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chipset, which is exclusive to the Pros. It's faster than any chip in any other phone and allows for flawless performance. Battery life is also decent.





The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 but Verizon will give you the base 128GB model for free if you agree to trade in an old phone. It doesn't have to be a recent model and even the 2019 iPhone 11 Pro will qualify for the maximum credit. The only stipulation is that you will have to be on an Unlimited plan, which currently starts at as low as $25 per month.