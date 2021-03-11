Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Apple Patents Technology explained

Mysterious Apple Ring patent appears

Doroteya Borisova
by Doroteya Borisova
Mar 11, 2021, 10:16 AM
We've got the Apple Glass coming our way next year, the Apple AR/VR Headset arriving in 2022—could an "Apple ring" be looming on the horizon for the tech giant's next innovative gadget

Apple has just been approved for a patent (detailed here) describing a "Self-Mixing Interferometry-Based Gesture Input System Including a Wearable or Handheld Device." In slightly more layman's terms, Apple describes its concept of a variety of "handheld devices"—one of which is "a wearable device such as a finger ring." The patent explains how this ring would be fitted with a set of one or more SMI sensors, and a processor. 
SMI technology is a kind of optical echocolation, where a laser emits a beam which hits the first object or surface in its path, and is reflected back into the laser sensor. This can be used to gain digital imagery and information about the surroundings of a gadget fitted with an SMI sensor. Apple says these SMI sensors will do just that: emit beams in different directions to extract "information about a relationship between the [ring's] housing and a second surface." It is not clear what the second surface is, but some of the sketches show the wearer holding an Apple Pencil, as well as wearing two interacting rings at once. 

If only one SMI sensor is included, Apple says, the ring will be able to determine the motions of a user along the emitted beam's axis. If there are two sensors, the ring will read motions in a two-dimensional plane. With three or more SMI sensors, the ring would be able to place its wearer's movements in a complete 3D environment. 
With 3D mapping of the environment, a ring with three SMI sensors opens all kinds of potential for versatile use. An ability to follow a moving finger or hand through space could allow you to write, draw, or execute commands on other Apple gadgets simply by waving your hand in the air. 

Furthermore, the patent discloses the possibility for the ring to "provide haptic feedback to a user, a battery, or other components." Haptic feedback is when technology artificially conveys the sensation of touch to a user through vibration or other means. iPhones already feature haptic feedback (using what Apple calls a Taptic Engine) through the ability to have your phone vibrate at certain UI interactions, or when soft keys are tapped. Who knows what Apple could do with this on an Apple ring, or how it might interact with our iPhones?

Back in 2019, Apple filed for another patent for a "wearable electronic ring" which was aimed at controlling other Apple devices without having to take them out of your pocket. The concept featured a touchscreen atop the ring, voice command, and hand gesture control, among other things. However, that idea didn't seem to go anywhere, since we heard nothing more about it—and this patent now seems to cater to different purposes and use an entire technology altogether. 

It seems logical to assume that like Apple's last ring concept, this Apple ring might be able to relate back to other Apple devices (after all, the Apple Pencil is shown in the sketches), but Apple does not provide any information in the patent about this yet. Instead, it focuses more on the gadget's processor and SMI sensors themselves, and the possibility of implementing alternative housings to the invention—not necessarily a ring shape.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Oppo Find X3 Pro review, the warning shot
Popular stories
Massive Huawei P50 Pro 5G renders leak reveals crazy camera bump, more
Popular stories
Leaked OnePlus 9/Pro 5G renders show off new design and fancy colors
Popular stories
Alleged AirPods 3 renders and live images show off AirPods Pro-like design

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless