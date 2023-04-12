Motorola is giving away an excellent Lenovo tablet for free with Edge+ and Edge 2022

Times are tough for many of us these days, with the crumbling global economy forcing us to be more mindful of our spending. If you want both a new phone and a new tablet but have money only for one item, Motorola has got your back. The company is giving away the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD for free with the Edge and Edge Plus 2022





Motorola phones are in a league of their own and are easy to recommend to anyone who values practicality over flashy features. The Edge Plus 2022 is a great option for anyone who needs a speedy phone with lots of storage, long-lasting battery life, fast charging, high-resolution cameras, an exceptionally high refresh rate, and a clean interface.





The phone features a 6.7 inches 144Hz screen, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a triple rear camera array, and a 4,800mAh battery. It costs $999, which makes it more affordable than the 512GB $1379.99 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the 512GB $1,399 iPhone 14 Pro Max.





Motorola Edge Plus 2022 512GB 6.7 inches 144Hz OLED panel | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 50MP+50MP+2MP rear cameras | 60MP front camera | 4,800mAh battery | 68W charging $999 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge 2022 256GB 6.6 inches OLED 144Hz screen | MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chip | 50MP+13MP+2MP rear cameras | 32MP front facing camera | 5,000mAh battery $599 Buy at Motorola





The Edge 2022 comes with a 6.6 inches 144Hz screen. It features the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chip, which is plenty fast for most use cases. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 30w wired and 15w wireless charging. The 8GB/256GB model costs $599, which is a reasonable price for a feature-packed phone.





Motorola is currently bundling the 2nd Gen Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus as a freebie with the Edge Plus and Edge 2022. The tablet will individually cost you $279.99. It's an all-rounder budget tablet with a 10.3 inches LCD screen, Mediatek Helio P22T chip, microSD slot, headphone jack, and 7,000mAh battery.





Most phone makers give away storage upgrades or earbuds as freebies. Motorola has truly knocked it out of the park by offering a complimentary tablet with its amazing phones. With a slate thrown into the mix, the value proposition has gone through the roof. This is a limited-time deal so act fast if you don't want to pay for a tablet out of your pocket.