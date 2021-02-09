Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Motorola Android Software updates

Motorola kicks off Moto G8 Play Android 10 rollout

Feb 09, 2021, 5:38 PM
While every smartphone maker is trying to push out Android 11 updates to as many of their devices, Motorola remains behind when it comes to Android 10 updates. The US company recently released the almost two-years-old Android 10 update to the Macro One last week, so today's move shouldn't surprise anyone.

The Moto G8 Play is finally getting the long-overdue Android 10 update, XDA Developers reports. Although the update is only available in Brazil for the moment, we do not doubt that it will expand to more territories in the coming weeks.

The Android 10 update rolling out in Brazil right now includes the December security patch, and we don't expect too many security updates to be released for the Moto G8 Play, a mid-range device that made its debut on the market back in October 2019.

It's incredibly sad that Motorola didn't manage to keep up with the Android updates, especially that this was one of the companies that were among the first to provide major OS updates. Hopefully, that will change in the future, otherwise, many fans of the brand will probably start looking for alternatives.

