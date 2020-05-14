Budget-friendly Moto E7 coming soon to the US, more specs revealed
The folks over at XDA Developers have been tracking the upcoming Moto E7 for quite some time and they learned Motorola will launch a slightly more expensive version that will pack 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage, whereas the cheaper model will include just 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.
We also know the Moto E7 will feature a dual-camera setup (13MP+2MP) on the back and a secondary 5-megapixel selfie camera in the front. Also, the budget-friendly smartphone will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and a generous 3,550 mAh battery.
As far as availability and price go, we only know it will be sold in the US via multiple carriers, including Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon.