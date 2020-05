Budget-friendly Moto E7 coming soon to the US, more specs revealed

Motorola continues to flood the Android market with solid entry-level and mid-range products. One such device is the unannounced Moto E7, a phone that only recently made headlines. Those who follow our news feed probably remember that we reported about the Moto E7 just a few days ago , when the phones popped up on Google Play Console.Now we have more information that suggests the Moto E7 will be coming to the United States very soon. But before that, let's add the 6.2 -inch display to the list of specs that leaked earlier this week, as well as the 32GB of internal storage.The folks over at XDA Developers have been tracking the upcoming Moto E7 for quite some time and they learned Motorola will launch a slightly more expensive version that will pack 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage, whereas the cheaper model will include just 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.We also know the Moto E7 will feature a dual-camera setup (13MP+2MP) on the back and a secondary 5-megapixel selfie camera in the front. Also, the budget-friendly smartphone will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and a generous 3,550 mAh battery.As far as availability and price go, we only know it will be sold in the US via multiple carriers, including Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon.