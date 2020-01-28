New Monster Hunter game is coming to mobile
Just like the previous title, Monster Hunter Stories, the upcoming Monster Hunter Riders features an anime design style and it will free to play on both Android and iOS platforms. According to the listing on the App Store, the game will be released on February 29, but we doubt Monster Hunter Riders will be available outside of Japan at launch.
Although Monster Hunter Riders is already listed in the App Store and Google Play Store, Capcom hasn't an English release yet. However, considering that the previous title, Monster Hunter Stories, is available worldwide, we believe Riders will be localized soon after the Japanese release.
