New Monster Hunter game is coming to mobile

Although Monster Hunter Riders is already listed in the App Store and Google Play Store , Capcom hasn't an English release yet. However, considering that the previous title, Monster Hunter Stories, is available worldwide, we believe Riders will be localized soon after the Japanese release.

Monster Hunter, one of Capcom's most valuable franchises, along with Resident Evil, is getting yet another mobile title: Monster Hunter Riders. This would be the second Monster Hunter mobile game launched by Capcom in the last two years.Just like the previous title, Monster Hunter Stories, the upcoming Monster Hunter Riders features an anime design style and it will free to play on both Android and iOS platforms. According to the listing on the App Store, the game will be released on February 29, but we doubt Monster Hunter Riders will be available outside of Japan at launch.Fans of the series will recognize many of the iconic monsters from the PC/console games, including Rathalos, Tzitzi-Ya-Ku, Anjanath, and Beotodus, but there are a lot more and Capcom it will add even more via updates.