Play this strange Monopoly Sudoku mash-up now on iOS and Android

Monopoly is one of the all-time classics when it comes to ending friendships and marriages but Hasbro and Marmalade Game Studio took things to a whole new level. Remember Sudoku, the Japanese math-puzzle that can induce property-destroying rage in almost anyone? Now there’s a strange mash-up between the two games and you can play it on iOS
and Android
.
It’s actually more Sudoku with a pinch of Monopoly than anything else. Players can engage in multiplayer Sudoku matches with friends, participate in Championship Seasons, visit the Sudoku School to improve their skills, etc. Where’s the Monopoly element in all this? Every day players will have the option to roll the dice and move on the Monopoly board, unlocking reward multipliers, tokens, avatars, and improving their level.
“We think players will really enjoy this unique MONOPOLY Sudoku experience. It combines the friendly competition of our other games with the classic brain teaser puzzle, giving new and experienced players alike the chance to enjoy Sudoku in its most accessible form yet,”
said Mike Willis, CEO of Marmalade Game Studio.
Monopoly Sudoku can be found on the App Store
and Google Play
. This nerve-wracking experience will cost you $3.99
.
