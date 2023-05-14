Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time

High-end tablets with desktop-level power cost upwards of $600 and you can't rely on reasonably-priced tablets to get serious work done. If you have been looking for an affordable productivity-oriented slate , Microsoft's Surface Pro X is a staggering 43 percent off.





When it comes to productivity, Microsoft's tablets are hard to beat. The Surface Pro X model that's on sale came out in 2019 but it has only gotten better with time.





While all tablets are easy to carry around, most of them are not all that useful if your work requires constant internet connectivity. Sure, other manufacturers do sell cellular versions, but they charge extra for that. For instance, the Apple iPad Air with the three-year-old M1 chip starts at $599 but its cellular version costs $749. Similarly, even though Samsung's Tab S8 Plus starts at $899.99, you'll have to shell out $1,099.99 for the cellular version.





In contrast, the Surface Pro X has LTE connectivity built into it and is even more affordable than usual right now. It was $999 at launch and goes for $699 these days, but currently, it's $300 off.





Surface Pro X 8GB 128GB LTE 13 inches screen | Microsoft SQ1 chip | Removable SSD | 2 x USB-C ports | Windows Hello face authentication | 5MP front facing camera | 10MP rear camera | 15 hours of battery life $299 off (43%) $399 99 $699 Buy at Woot





The Surface Pro X is a beautiful piece of hardware and is super slim and lightweight. Like other Microsoft tablets, it also has a kickstand that you can use to prop it at any angle you want.





The device is powered by the proprietary SQ1 which is based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8CX chip. The processor is snappy and fast and can easily handle multitasking.





If you often find yourself working while away from the office or while traveling, the Pro X is a great option. Initially, there were concerns that the device wasn't compatible with some apps, but with Windows 11, that problem has been taken care of. This means that the device is vastly more capable than it was at launch.





Surface Pro X 8GB 128GB LTE renewed 13 inches screen | Microsoft SQ1 chip | Removable SSD | 2 x USB-C ports | Windows Hello face authentication | 5MP front facing camera | 10MP rear camera | 15 hours of battery life $339 off (49%) Buy at Amazon





It sports a bright and colorful 13 inches screen and has a claimed battery life of 15 hours. The device has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the SSD is easy to replace. There are two USB-C ports.





So, if you want a tablet that's pretty much a full-blown computer, act quickly as the deal expires in 3 days (may end sooner if stock runs out).





Amazon also has the device on sale in renewed condition.