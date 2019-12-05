Grab a Misfit smartwatch for as low as $80 during Countdown to Christmas sale
What's even better though is the fact that if you apply the discount code “HOLIDAY20” at checkout, you be able to save another 20% (via Droid-life). Basically, you can purchase the original Vapor smartwatch for just $80, $120 less than the suggested retail price.
The other two Misfit smartwatches, Vapor X and Vapor 2 are now available for just $145 and $120, respectively. We're not sure how long customers will be able to combine the 20% discount with the Countdown to Christmas sale, but these are some killer deals and it's not even Christmas.
