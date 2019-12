Grab a Misfit smartwatch for as low as $80 during Countdown to Christmas sale

HOLIDAY20





Misfit is running a site-wide sale probably until near Christmas when it will be replaced by another sale with even bigger discounts. We don't have a confirmation that this will actually happen, but we can safely assume that there will be other Misfit sales around Christmas and New Year's Eve.Until then, you can take advantage of a $100 discount on almost everything listed on Misfit's online store, including all the smartwatches. The Vapor X, Vapor 2 , and Vapor are $100 off for the next several days, but that's not all.What's even better though is the fact that if you apply the discount code “” at checkout, you be able to save another 20% (via Droid-life ). Basically, you can purchase the original Vapor smartwatch for just $80, $120 less than the suggested retail price.The other two Misfit smartwatches, Vapor X and Vapor 2 are now available for just $145 and $120, respectively. We're not sure how long customers will be able to combine the 20% discount with the Countdown to Christmas sale, but these are some killer deals and it's not even Christmas.