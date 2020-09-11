Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Android Microsoft

What if the Surface Duo was just a normal smartphone? Check out this cool concept!

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Sep 11, 2020, 6:50 AM
What if the Surface Duo was just a normal smartphone? Check out this cool concept!
Yesterday Microsoft released its unique dual screen smartphone – the Surface Duo. It's the company's first Android phone, and it sports two wide 5.6-inch AMOLED displays held together by a hinge. Thus, the Surface Duo isn't a folding smartphone in the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, but it's still a competitor, because both phones are aiming to solve the same riddle – how to give users a large screen in a pocketable form factor.

You may also find interesting:
The Surface Duo being Microsoft's first-generation phone of its kind, does not exactly pack flagship specs or the most polished software. It also has quite the big bezels and poor speaker and camera quality, but it's more of a look into the future than anything. We can speculate that a second and third-gen Surface Duo, if they actually get made, will be highly compelling productivity-oriented smartphones to get.


And while we can still admire its ultra-thin design and experimental nature, a fun "Surface Solo" concept recently popped up on Twitter, made by designer Jonas Daehnert. It shows what the Surface Duo may have looked like, if it followed a safer and more conventional smartphone form factor:



The idea of such a thin smartphone does look appealing, even if it sports just an average, single display. The concept has it with no bezels around the display, and a punch hole selfie camera on the top of the display, along with a main camera on the back. Notably, the actual Surface Duo only has a single camera for both main and selfie shots.

Do you think Microsoft would have succeeded more with releasing a smartphone like this, and of course, for a lower price? Or are you happy with the Surface Duo and excited for its future iterations?
