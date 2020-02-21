Microsoft finally brings OneDrive for Android on par with iOS app

Android Microsoft Apps

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Feb 21, 2020, 2:34 AM
We're not sure how many people have downloaded the iOS version of OneDrive, but we do know the app exceeds 1 billion downloads in the Google Play Store, an impressive milestone that not many other apps managed to achieve.

Although both Android and iOS apps offer the same functionality, there's one feature only available to those using iOS devices: dark mode. Microsoft updated OneDrive for iOS with a brand new dark mode feature back in September but didn't say anything about the Android version.

We're still not convinced that a wider rollout has begun, but, as per MundoInsider, users in Europe report the latest update adds a dark theme. The new native dark mode can be enabled from the Settings menu by clicking the Theme option. You'll have the option to choose from three possible themes: Light, Dark and System Default.

Make sure that you select System Default if you're using dark mode as the default theme of your Android smartphone. Otherwise, you can choose whichever of the three options you wish. The new dark theme seems to be available in OneDrive for Android v6.0, but we're not sure it's already been uploaded to Google Play Store for everyone to download yet.

