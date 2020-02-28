Android Microsoft Apps

Microsoft to remove one important feature from its Android launcher

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 28, 2020, 2:28 PM
Microsoft announced earlier today it will launch a brand-new Cortana app for Windows 10, which is supposedly focused on productivity. Also, the updated Cortana app should feature enhanced security and privacy, as well as a chat-based UI that lets users interact with the digital assistant using their voice or the keyboard.

Unfortunately, Cortana can't offer a similar enhanced experience on mobile devices at the moment, which is why Microsoft confirmed it will remove it from its Android launcher. In fact, the Redmond-based company announced that it will turn off the Cortana service in the Microsoft Launcher on Android by the end of April.

Microsoft Launcher is not the only app that will suffer changes after the release of the enhanced Cortana experience. Microsoft revealed that it has decided to end support for Cortana in older versions of Windows that have reached EOS (end-of-service) status.

Although Cortana services will be turned off in Microsoft Launcher on Android, we don't rule out the possibility of a comeback when the app is fine-tuned for use on mobile devices.

