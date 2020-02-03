MediaTek's new processors: gaming power in the entry level segment
Still, some corners are cut. The chipsets are made on a 12 nm process and only support a maximum of 8 GB of RAM operating at a frequency of 1,800 MHz. They are octa-core processors with two 2 GHz Cortex-A75 cores meant to do the heavy lifting and six Cortex-A55 cores that come on for light and energy-efficient tasks. They don't support 4K video recording (the top-line Helio G90 does) and can only go up to a 1080 x 2520 pixel resolution.
< Helio G70 Helio G80 >
That said, we expect any smartphone rocking one of these new chips to be quite affordable. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is equipped with the top-line Helio G90T and can be bought for about $250 from various retailers around the world — it's quite a decent phone for the money. We would imagine that a handset rocking the G70 or G80 silicon would go down to sub-$200 prices while still giving you an above-average performance.
