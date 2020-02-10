MediaTek’s 5G handset sales projection for 2020 affected by the coronavirus
However, MediaTek appears to not be concerned in regards to this change. MediaTek’s CEO, Rick Tsai, is confident that the company’s new-generation 5G, AI and AIoT chips will be able to overcome the short-term impact of the coronavirus outbreak and compensate with profit in the middle and long term. The company’s CEO also stated that the new 5G, ASIC and automotive chip solutions’ sales will be responsible for 15% of its 2020 revenues, instead of the predicted earlier 10%.
The chipmaker’s CEO is confident because of the 2019 increase of revenue and profit, and will set in place an aggressive chip market growth strategy. Tsai has illustrated their competitiveness by referencing MediaTek’s newly-launched Dimensity series 5G SoC, based on which Chinese vendors are actively beginning to develop new devices. Other strong prospects for the company consist of its new-gen 5G, Wi-Fi 6, AI, ASIC and automotive chips.
