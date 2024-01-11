Make the most of your budget by snagging OnePlus 10T for a historically huge discount

Smooth performance, insanely fast charging, and a gorgeous screen make the OnePlus 10T easy to recommend and that's before you realize that the phone has plunged to its lowest price to date.





Hailed for its speediness when new, the OnePlus 10T remains a tempting option for those who can't stretch their budgets to a more recent flagship but still want a capable phone for under $350.





OnePlus 10T 128GB 6.7 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip | 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear cameras | 4,800mAh, battery | 125W charging $315 off (48%) $334 99 $649 99 Buy at Woot OnePlus 10T 128GB 6.7 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip | 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear cameras | 4,800mAh, battery | 125W charging $215 off (36%) Buy at Amazon





The 8GB/128GB OnePlus 10T retails for $649.99 but Amazon subsidiary Woot has reduced its price by 48 percent, which, needless to say, is a massive discount.





The OnePlus 10T flaunts a beautiful 6.7-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz for silky smooth visuals. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Plus Gen 1 chip which is only half a generation behind the chip that powers the current top premium Android phones





Apps launch instantly on the device and multitasking is snappy. It can also handle demanding games with ease. Sure, it's not as fast as Qualcomm's latest chip, but the vast difference in the pricing between the discounted OnePlus 10T and slightly newer flagships will be worth the barely noticeable difference in speed.





The phone has a triple camera array and produces fairly detailed photos and low-light performance is also decent.





The OnePlus 10T packs a 4,800mAh battery and lasts a full day on a single charge. It supports 125W charging and goes from 0 to 100 percent in only 25 minutes.





The OnePlus 10T was released in August 2022, so it's hardly ancient. If features and affordability are your main concerns, you should definitely consider the deal. For under $350, you'll get a phone with a huge screen, impeccable build quality, fast charging, and performance comparable to the Samsung Galaxy S22.





Amazon is also offering a discount of 36 percent on the phone.