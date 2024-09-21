Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Make sure you don't have any of these recalled Anker power banks which are a fire hazard

Many people will just go into a drug store and pay a ridiculous amount of money for a no-name 5000mAh power bank without giving it a second thought. But phone connoisseurs and enthusiasts will end up buying a power bank from Amazon or other online stores where you can pay the same price as that power bank sold in the drug store costs but it will have two to six times the battery capacity. You should always have a charged-up power bank whenever you go out just in case.

Anker model A1642, the 334 MagGo Battery (PowerCore 10K) has been recalled. | Image credit-Anker - Make sure you don&#039;t have any of these recalled Anker power banks which are a fire hazard
Anker model A1642, the 334 MagGo Battery (PowerCore 10K) has been recalled. | Image credit-Anker

Anker is one of the most well-known manufacturers of power banks and other charging solutions


One of the most popular brands is Anker which sells a wide variety of power banks. If you use an Anker power bank, you need to pay attention now. The company has recalled three power banks because of a potential fire risk. The models include the Anker 334 MagGo Battery (PowerCore 10K), the Anker Power Bank, and the Anker MagGo Power Bank. All three have a manufacturing defect that could result in the lithium-ion batteries overheating which could melt plastic components used in the power bank to become a smoke and fire hazard.

Anker model A1647, the Anker Power Bank. | Image credit-Anker - Make sure you don&#039;t have any of these recalled Anker power banks which are a fire hazard
Anker model A1647, the Anker Power Bank. | Image credit-Anker

Anker says that even though only a small number of batteries are affected by the issue (which it says is a batch used in the products from January 3, 2024, to September 17, 2024, it decided to recall the three models "out of an abundance of caution." You can verify whether or not you own one of the recalled power banks by looking at the bottom of any Anker power banks you own for one of these three model names:

  • Anker 334 MagGo Battery (PowerCore 10K)-Model number A1642.
  • Anker Power Bank-Model number A1647.
  • Anker MagGo Power Bank-Model number A1652.

Anker model A 1652, the&amp;nbsp;Anker MagGo Power Bank. | Image credit-Anker - Make sure you don&#039;t have any of these recalled Anker power banks which are a fire hazard
Anker model A 1652, the Anker MagGo Power Bank. | Image credit-Anker

If you discover that you own any of these Anker power banks, store it in a safe location. Do not put the power bank in a garbage or recycling bin. Verify the serial number of your device by tapping on this link. You'll be taken to a page where you need to type in the serial number of your unit in the field marked "Enter your serial number.." The serial number will consist of 16 digits. If your serial number is not 16 digits, it means that your device is okay and is not one of the units being recalled. Serial numbers used by Anker do not include the letters "O" and "I."

How do I get in touch with Anker if I need to talk to someone at the company?


On the other hand, if the serial number of your power bank, which is found on the bottom of the battery, matches the numbers you see when you enter your serial number on the form and press "Check," you must stop using it immediately! If you have any further questions, you can email the company at support@anker.com. If you'd prefer, you can call Anker from the U.S. at 1-800-988-7973. Calls will be answered from Monday through Friday from 6 am to 5 pm PDT (7 am to 8 pm EDT). Or, you can engage in a live chat from Anker's website Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm PDT (1 pm to 7 pm EDT).

Anker says that the problem originated from its previous supplier. The company has changed suppliers and is undergoing a thorough review to make sure this doesn't happen again. The company does want you to know, and this is important, that if your Anker power bank isn't one of the models recalled, "you can continue to use your device with confidence."

Anker adds, "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this situation may have caused and greatly appreciate your understanding, patience, and cooperation."
Loading Comments...

