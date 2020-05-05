LinkedIn uses AI magic to help you ace job interviews

There's no reason to fear AI (artificial intelligence) despite shows like Westworld. Have you seen the Season 3 Finale? What a mess! Science-fiction aside, AI's can come in handy in many situations. From checking your coronavirus risk level
in the current pandemic reality to offering real-time translation services
, artificial intelligence has proven quite useful.
Now the professional network LinkedIn is employing the services of an AI to help you prepare for tricky job interviews. The COVID-19 situation forced many companies to lay off workers, which led to high unemployment rates around the world. People left without a job will try to find a new one, but it can be difficult with all the lockdowns in place. LinkedIn is testing a new feature called video introductions, which will help employers and potential job candidates meet face to face.
However, video interviews sometimes require a specific set of skills, and not everyone is comfortable with this format. That's where the AI comes in. When people use LinkedIn's interview preparation tool, they'll get an assessment "with feedback on pacing, how many times they're using filler words and sensitive phrases to avoid,"
according to LinkedIn. So, yeah - you'll be assessed by an AI, but if it helps you land a job, that's a good thing, right?
