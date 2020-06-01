Lenovo announces the all-in-one Mirage VR S3 headset
Possibly with that logic in mind, Lenovo has announced its new Mirage VR S3 standalone headset, developed in partnership with Pico Interactive, a company that specializes in virtual reality solutions and has recently released its own VR headsets.
SpecificationsThe Lenovo Mirage VR S3 headset will be running on the 2017 high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and will sport two 5.5-inch 2160 x 1920 displays, one for each eye, with its total weight being 475 grams. In Lenovo's announcement during the VR/AR Global Summit Online Conference, the company also suggested over three hours of battery life, 101° field of view, and support for eyeglasses.
UsesLenovo advertises the VR headset to be used for tasks such as training employees, engineering and construction, and even in the oil, gas and mining businesses, as a way to prepare workers for the machinery they'll be using prior to being sent on-site.
On Lenovo's support page for the headset, the Chinese company also notes that the Mirage VR S3 is enrolled into the ThinkReality platform, which enables company IT administrators to mass update the headsets, easily deploy content, and manage installed applications.
The Mirage S3 will also support Lenovo VR Classroom 2, which is the company's educational VR platform that promises a high degree of user data protection and a variety of interactive content.
The Mirage VR S3 headset is to be released sometime in the third quarter of 2020, in select regions that include North America, the UK, and Japan.