Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Lenovo Tab Extreme is on sale for a price low enough to steal iPad and Galaxy Tab customers

Tablets Deals Lenovo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Tab Extreme is on sale for a price low enough to steal iPad and Galaxy Tab customers
If you want a premium tablet, you can take the boring and expensive path of opting for an Apple, Samsung, or Microsoft tablet. But if you want to get the most out of your budget, Best Buy has a terrific deal on the Lenovo Tab Extreme. 

Released in June, the Tab Extreme hasn't been on sale that much. Best Buy's deal also expires in a few hours.

Lenovo Tab Extreme 12GB 256GB with Keyboard

14.5-inch 3K 120Hz screen | MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip | 12,300mAh battery | Lenovo Precision Pen 3 | USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 | USB-C 2.0 | MicroSD slot | 68W charger
$150 off (14%)
$949 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Tab Extreme has a stunning 14.5-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It's underpinned by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, which is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Dimensity 9000 is a high-end chip that might not outdo Samsung and Apple's latest tablet on paper, but in daily use, you are unlikely to feel any difference in performance, unless you like to stretch the performance of your devices to the max.

Things get spiced up in the productivity department. This is a huge tablet with a snappy performance, so it's awesome for multitasking and productivity work. It lets you run four split-screen apps and have 10 apps open as floating windows at a time. 

It also has a microSD slot and two USB-C ports.

The slate comes with the Precision Pen 3 and at the moment, you can also get a keyboard with it. The tablet keyboard combo usually retails for $1,099 but Best Buy is offering a discount of $150, so you can get the Tab Extreme, Precision Pen 3, and a keyboard for $949.99.

This is a new all-time low and a better option than other premium tablets if you want a tablet with a stylus and a keyboard, but don't want to spend $1,477 on the 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro (with Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio) or $1,550 on the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and Book Cover Keyboard.

Needless to say, at $949.99, it's hard to top the Tab Extreme, making this a red hot deal.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664

Latest News

Forget leaks, a retailer is already selling Galaxy S24 apparently but warns of limited stock
Forget leaks, a retailer is already selling Galaxy S24 apparently but warns of limited stock
Samsung releases its January security patch to Galaxy devices with over 70 bug fixes
Samsung releases its January security patch to Galaxy devices with over 70 bug fixes
Amazon is running two remarkably good deals on Surface Pro 9
Amazon is running two remarkably good deals on Surface Pro 9
Galaxy S24 is looking like an even bigger Pixel 8 challenger than before
Galaxy S24 is looking like an even bigger Pixel 8 challenger than before
Don't miss out on the chance to save $200 on the Galaxy Tab S8 at Best Buy
Don't miss out on the chance to save $200 on the Galaxy Tab S8 at Best Buy
Amazon has the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 and 512GB Tab S9+ on sale at their lowest ever prices
Amazon has the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 and 512GB Tab S9+ on sale at their lowest ever prices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless