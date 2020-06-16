World's first 5G laptop lands in the US

The Lenovo Yoga 5G, which according to the company is the world's first 5G PC, was launched during CES 2020. It has come to the US as a Verizon exclusive and will be marketed as Flex 5G in the country.





Lenovo Flex 5G is apparently targeted at professionals



The convertible 2-in-1 is also the world's first computer to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G chip inside. It has the The convertible 2-in-1 is also the world's first computer to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G chip inside. It has the X55 5G modem and a nano SIM card slot and supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks, but since it's launching on Verizon, it will only be compatible with the mmWave 5G technology.



Although the mmWave technology offers faster speed, sub-6 GHz supports broader coverage. Lenovo is assuming that you will be using WiFi at home and so the fact that mmWave is bad at penetrating walls shouldn't be an issue. And, of course, the laptop can run on LTE too.



Currently, Verizon is trying to make mmWave more useable indoors with its 5G Ultra Wideband service.



The laptop-tablet hybrid comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage.









The Flex 5G sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS touchscreen which is also compatible with a digital pen. For graphics, it has the Adreno 680 GPU and its stereo speakers are powered by Dolby Atmos. The notebook features two USB-C ports and a headphone jack. It will ship with Windows 10 Pro and you will also get to use Microsoft 365 for one year free of cost.



The Lenovo 5G Flex will be available from June 18 and it will set you back $1,399.99. The payment can also be spread out into 24 monthly installments of $58.33 using Verizon’s Device Payment program.



Verizon has also announced a new “5G Ultra Wideband Connected Device Plan,” for the Flex 5G and presumably future devices. It will cost you $30 per month if added to an existing unlimited Verizon plan or $90 per month separately. It includes unlimited 5G data, 4K video streaming, and 5G hotspots. On Verizon LTE, you will get 15GB of data, 15GB of 4G hotspot usage, and 720p video streaming.



Lenovo has also teamed up with UK's EE, Switzerland's Sunrise, and China's CMCC to expand the availability of the 5G laptop.