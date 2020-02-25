Leaked EU proposal: can we have easier to replace smartphone batteries?

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 25, 2020, 9:29 AM
Leaked EU proposal: can we have easier to replace smartphone batteries?
Some of us still remember the times when we could easily access the battery of a smartphone and remove or change it. These times have now changed and the vast majority of smartphones these days come with non-removable batteries.

However, the European Parliament seems to be interested in bringing removable batteries of some sort back, as a leaked proposal reveals. According to a recent report from Dutch financial publication Het Financieele Dagblad, brought to our attention by XDA Developers, the EU wants to enforce easier battery replacements.

The main purpose of this change is, reportedly, sustainability, because easy-to-change battery on a smartphone will enable people to have their smartphones for a longer time and thus to generate less electronic waste. It’s important to note that now batteries can be changed, but this needs to be done professionally.

Reportedly, the proposal will be presented mid-March by Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President-Designate of the European Commission. The proposal will also include rules for re-use of material and sustainable production.

The standardization of charging ports, which is in discussion, coupled with easily replaceable batteries, should greatly reduce the electronic waste. Additionally, Timmermans is also working on a ban on the destruction of unsold devices to promote the re-use of materials.

Alongside those changes, the EU is planning to work on a collection system for used devices, as well as on limiting the use of plastic materials in packaging of new smartphones.

torr310
Reply

5. torr310

Posts: 1739; Member since: Oct 27, 2011

Love to change my own batteries any time I need!

posted on 15 min ago

Skizzo
Reply

4. Skizzo

Posts: 460; Member since: Jul 14, 2013

"The standardization of charging ports, which is in discussion, coupled with easily replaceable batteries, should greatly reduce the electronic waste." "Alongside those changes, the EU is planning to work on a collection system for used devices, as well as on limiting the use of plastic materials in packaging of new smartphones." Amazing news all around!

posted on 24 min ago

OneLove123
Reply

3. OneLove123

Posts: 1344; Member since: Aug 28, 2018

That would be great

posted on 36 min ago

LawnBoy
Reply

1. LawnBoy

Posts: 206; Member since: Feb 23, 2019

Let's get back to removable back covers. Last great Note phone was the 4. It was a beast, durable and perfect size.

posted on 1 hour ago

Vancetastic
Reply

6. Vancetastic

Posts: 1969; Member since: May 17, 2017

I'd be all over a phone like that!

posted on 10 min ago

