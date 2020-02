Leaked EU proposal: can we have easier to replace smartphone batteries?

Some of us still remember the times when we could easily access the battery of a smartphone and remove or change it. These times have now changed and the vast majority of smartphones these days come with non-removable batteries.However, the European Parliament seems to be interested in bringing removable batteries of some sort back, as a leaked proposal reveals. According to a recent report from Dutch financial publication Het Financieele Dagblad , brought to our attention by XDA Developers, the EU wants to enforce easier battery replacements.The main purpose of this change is, reportedly, sustainability, because easy-to-change battery on a smartphone will enable people to have their smartphones for a longer time and thus to generate less electronic waste. It’s important to note that now batteries can be changed, but this needs to be done professionally.Reportedly, the proposal will be presented mid-March by Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President-Designate of the European Commission. The proposal will also include rules for re-use of material and sustainable production.The standardization of charging ports, which is in discussion, coupled with easily replaceable batteries, should greatly reduce the electronic waste. Additionally, Timmermans is also working on a ban on the destruction of unsold devices to promote the re-use of materials.Alongside those changes, the EU is planning to work on a collection system for used devices, as well as on limiting the use of plastic materials in packaging of new smartphones.