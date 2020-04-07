Leaker hints at a crazy 192-megapixel phone to be revealed next month

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 07, 2020, 3:20 AM
Leaker hints at a crazy 192-megapixel phone to be revealed next month
A smartphone camera's megapixel count is often used as a bullet point in advertising, and a large number of megapixels could even be some phones' defining feature.

Although more megapixels in a camera truly is better, as a greater amount of detail can be captured by it, most users will then upload their photos on social media where they would be automatically, heavily compressed, with all of that barely-noticeable detail going to waste. At the end of the day, the phone just ends up filling with huge image files that will never be shared in a way which preserves their quality.

Regardless, it seems like another smartphone manufacturer is about to release a device with a monstrous megapixel count, as leaked on Chinese Twitter-equivalent Weibo by leaker Digital Chat Station.

As Android Authority reports, along with the 192MP count, the leaker also says that the mystery smartphone will be packing a mid-tier Snapdragon 765 (SM7250) series processor, suggesting a mid-range phone.


What is the phone in question is left for interpretation for now. We know that LG plans to release its mystery G9 ThinQ 5G model in May, according to a Korean media report. That upcoming smartphone is expected to come with the Snapdragon 765G processor. However, Xiaomi has been known to release mid-range and budget phones in the past, with impressive and occasionally overkill features, such as the Redmi K30 Pro, which itself has a 64-megapixel main camera, support for 5G, 8 GB of RAM, and is expected to cost around $425.

Also notably, Qualcomm has confirmed to Android Authority that it is working with partners on an even higher 200-megapixel sensor, which is supported by the Snapdragon 865 processor.

As for the mystery 192-megapixel phone, it appears we're going to find out what it is for certain next month.

