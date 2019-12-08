Latest Android vulnerabilities can brick your phone, control the camera, steal your cash, and more

"StrandHogg" is a dangerous vulnerability that puts the top 500 Android apps at risk



With "StrandHogg," an Android user would click on the icon belonging to a legit app. Instead of the legit app, malware would be displayed asking for certain permissions. Once these permissions were granted by the unsuspecting Android user, the hacker was given the green light to hack away. This vulnerability could unleash a phishing attack allowing the bad actor to obtain important personal data.