Laptop-like Lenovo Tab Extreme is quite possibly the biggest tablet bargain right now

By
Tablets Deals Lenovo
Laptop-like Lenovo Tab Extreme is quite possibly the biggest tablet bargain right now
The obvious choices aren't always the best so if you have been thinking about treating yourself to a premium tablet, you might want to check out the Lenovo Tab Extreme instead of a more mainstream option.

While you may be tempted to go for the Apple iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, or the Surface Pro 9, the truth is they are not for everyone's wallet, especially if you want to get the most out of them by pairing them up with a stylus and keyboard.

Lenovo Tab Extreme 12GB/256GB with keyboard and stylus

14.5-inch 3K 120Hz screen | MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip | 12,300mAh battery | Lenovo Precision Pen 3 | USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 | USB-C 2.0 | MicroSD slot | 68W charger
$150 off (14%)
$949 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Lenovo Tab Extreme, on the other hand, will satisfy most of the needs that pricier top tablets can, and that too at a much lower price.

The Tab Extreme is one of the biggest tablets you can buy right now, coming in at 14.5-inch. And if you intend on using the slate as a laptop - which is a major attraction of high-end tablets - then you'll surely appreciate the laptop-size display.

It's powered by the 4nm Mediatek Dimensity 9000 chipset and has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Its performance closely resembles that of the iPad Pro and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. And while you might be better off with the latter options if you regularly edit 4K videos or play games at the highest settings, the truth is most customers will never use those tablets to their full potential.

If you are always going from app to app and like to do multiple things at the same time, the Tab Extreme's performance won't disappoint you. You can run four apps at the same time and for a laptop-like environment, there's the Productivity mode.

Best Buy is currently selling the Tab Extreme bundle with a keyboard and the Precision Pen 3 for $949.99 instead of $1,099.99. If you were to buy a similarly specced iPad Pro or Tab S9 Ultra, it would cost you a minimum of $1,400.

Spending that much on tablets that are overpowered for your needs might not be the brightest of ideas, especially when you consider the fact that the Tab Extreme also offers an excellent battery life, charges at a fast rate, comes with a microSD slot, and has two USB-C ports.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

