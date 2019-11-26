Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 26, 2019, 12:43 AM
JBL kicks off Early Black Friday Sale: save up to 70% on headphones and speakers
JBL is running an Early Black Friday sale that will last until November 27 when new deals will be added while others will be improved. Obviously, there's no guarantee that all deals now available will get even better from tomorrow, but we do know for sure that some of them are really great right now.

The sale offers discounts of up to 70% on various speakers and headphones, but you can also get free 2nd-day air on select items. Here are some of JBL's deals that we find more than decent:

Speakers:


Headphones:


Once again, all the deals listed above will be refreshed on November 27 (6 pm PST), so some of them may disappear, while others might be improved. We'll update the story when JBL announces its Black Friday deals tomorrow night.

