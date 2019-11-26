JBL kicks off Early Black Friday Sale: save up to 70% on headphones and speakers
Speakers:
- JBL Flip 4 - $60 (usually $100)
- JBL Link 500 - $150 (usually $450)
- JBL Link Music - $60 (usually $120)
- JBL Link Portable - $100 (usually $180)
Headphones:
- JBL LIVE 650BTNC - $100 (usually $200)
- JBL LIVE 100 - $10 (usually $40)
- JBL E45BT - $80 (usually $100)
- JBL TUNE 290 - $13 (usually $40)
- JBL TUNE 205BT - $20 (usually $40)
- JBL LIVE 500BT - $75 (usually $150)
Once again, all the deals listed above will be refreshed on November 27 (6 pm PST), so some of them may disappear, while others might be improved. We'll update the story when JBL announces its Black Friday deals tomorrow night.
