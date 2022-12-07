Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

It's not you, Google Photos is set to become worse at estimating your photo locations

Apps
1
Photos
Google Photos is set to become way less adept at approximate geolocation. Google says that Photos is about to stop using your account-wide Location History to determine where specific shots were taken, provided that you opted out of the camera app using your location data due to privacy concerns.

Up until now, if you don't allow the camera app to use your current location, Google Photos utilized two ways to roughly estimate where you took a certain photo. Firstly, the app would would try identifying visible landmarks in your photos, and secondly, it would use your Location History to help narrow the area.

However, with the freshly announced change, Google Photos will solely rely on narrowing your location by trying to identify landmarks in your photos. As you might imagine, this way of location-guessing is not very reliable and will very much depends on what your photos contain. The app will likely heavily rely on the same algorithms that Google Lens uses, which work great when popular landmarks are considered, but might not do just as well with obscure ones. 


Once again — this change will only affect those, who have opted out of geolocating the photos they take with their camera. Upon first launch, your camera app should have asked you if you'd allow geolocation data to be attached to images.

Google says that the change has already started rolling to some and will gradually roll out to all Google Photos users in the coming months. The Google Photos app may ask you if you wish to keep or delete existing estimated photo locations. 

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Get a great pair of JBL headphones for under $100 right now
Get a great pair of JBL headphones for under $100 right now
How the Galaxy S23 Ultra will break my vicious iPhone cycle (and why it's so difficult to stop using Apple's phones in favor of Android)
How the Galaxy S23 Ultra will break my vicious iPhone cycle (and why it's so difficult to stop using Apple's phones in favor of Android)
All T-Mobile (and Sprint) customers can now claim yet another sweet streaming freebie: here's how
All T-Mobile (and Sprint) customers can now claim yet another sweet streaming freebie: here's how
Smartphone production was in decline in 3Q22, according to the latest report
Smartphone production was in decline in 3Q22, according to the latest report
Vote now: Have you ever rooted your smartphone?
Vote now: Have you ever rooted your smartphone?
New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas
New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas

Popular stories

People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
Face ID out, “Apple Ring” in! Google might hold the secret to the next huge iPhone innovation?
Face ID out, “Apple Ring” in! Google might hold the secret to the next huge iPhone innovation?
Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside
Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless