Android Microsoft Apps

Is Android app support coming to Microsoft's Xbox?

Peter Kostadinov
By
0
Microsoft could hav e just revealed Android app support for XBOX
After revealing that Windows 11 will be eventually capable of letting you run Android apps on your PC thanks to the Amazon app store, Microsoft could have just spilled the beans that this functionality could extend to the Xbox as well.

Watchful eyes over at the XDA forums have noticed a newly-released Windows Subsystem for Android app on the refreshed Microsoft Store, which interestingly lists the Xbox as compatible hardware. In particular, Xbox One and newer supposedly meet the requirements to run the app, thus hinting at potential Android app support for Microsoft's consoles.

While this is the first rumor calling for potential Android app support on Xbox, it should be noted that this could merely be a placeholder text or merely an internal experiment undertaken by Microsoft's developer team.


Still, such a software support will make sense as it will allow the Xbox console to run Android games and dedicated streaming apps, many of which are available on Android but not Xbox.

However, as we've heard nothing official on the matter, we'd take this rumor with some salt. We've reached out to Microsoft to comment on the matter and will update this article as soon as we have anything to add.

