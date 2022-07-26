Intel Foundries strikes deal to manufacture MediaTek chips

“As one of the world’s leading fabless chip designers powering more than 2 billion devices a year, MediaTek is a terrific partner for IFS as we enter our next phase of growth,”

“We have the right combination of advanced process technology and geographically diverse capacity to help MediaTek deliver the next billion connected devices across a range of applications.”





MediaTek, on the other hand, is looking to expand its supply chain, specifically in the US, and the addition of Intel as a foundry partner is one of the better ways to do so.said Intel Foundry Services President Randhir Thakur.Reading into the statement above it’s clear that MediaTek won’t use Intel for high end mobile chips such as the flagship Dimensity processors. It’s much more likely we’re talking about small connected gadgets such as smart thermostats, home automation devices, and things like that, although with the ongoing chip shortage, no scenario can be ruled out.The part where Randhir Thakur talks about the “geographically diverse capacity” basically says that. Intel has the geographical advantage of operating in the western hemisphere, and with the majority of silicon coming from the Far East, the company can provide its partners with an alternative, and also cut down delivery costs and times.