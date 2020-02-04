Instagram's newest feature is all about GIFs
PSA: You can now reply to your friends’ stories using @GIPHY GIFs! Update your app to try it.— Instagram (@instagram) February 4, 2020
Judging by the number of replies Instagram's tweet received soon after the announcement, the ability to reply to stories with GIFs is a welcome addition to the service. Make sure to update your app to try it out now.
Meanwhile, Instagram confirmed last week that it's testing reactions to direct messages, another long-awaited feature that we might get in the not so distant future. Of course, these are the improvements that we know of, but there might be others in the pipeline.
