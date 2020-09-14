Instagram may finally let us add links to posts, but there's a catch
This limitation has it's obvious benefits, such as keeping Instagram posts with somewhat cleaner captions and keeping the user on the platform, but it's also likely an effort to nudge businesses towards using paid Instagram advertising.
Whether or not this price would be worth it for most users is left for them to decide, but at least having the option would be better than nothing. Right now, even verified users and those with large followings can only attach links to their Instagram Stories. Other users can't even do that, and often rely solely on the previously-mentioned "Link in bio" scheme. If Facebook decides to implement this paid feature into Instagram soon, it would likely change how businesses operate on the platform, but we're yet to see if, and when, it may happen.
Earlier this month, we also found out that Instagram is testing three new layouts with Reels and Shopping tabs, which suggests that parent company Facebook is seriously looking into making some changes within the photo-oriented social network.