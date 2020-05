Instagram adds big new feature to certain accounts for supporting users' well-being

In a blog post , Instagram announced Guides, which will help users connect with expert organizations and share tips on looking after one's well-being, such as "maintaining connection with others or managing anxiety or grief."Now several Instagram influencers and organizations who are working with the Facebook-owned company to flesh out this feature have Guides in their profiles. One such is the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention,Guides can be viewed when opening a participating account and tapping the new booklet-like icon right under their Stories. The Guides appear to be similar to web page articles and can be shared either via a link, or directly to an Instagram friend through a message.Other Instagram accounts that participate and have Guides areandAs Instagram notes, when viewing a Guide, users can see video materials and posts the creator has curated, along with helpful tips and advice on a range of well-being topics. Tapping an image or video inside a Guide will lead to the original Instagram post it originates from.Despite the feature focusing on personal well-being right now, it appears that Instagram plans on expanding this feature and its subject matters later on.