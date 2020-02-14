Instagram ‘Latest Posts’ feature may be coming soon

In 2016, Instagram drastically modified its feed algorithm
. The change made Instagram’s feed seem like that of Facebook, as posts appeared based on an algorithm trying to determine what you would like. The post selection depended on a lot of factors, some of which the relationship between you and the post’s creator, the timing, the number of likes and comments and others. However, some people complained about it.
In consequence, on March 22, 2018, Instagram announced an update
to improve its feed and give more control to users over it. In Instagram’s announcement, they stated that they have taken into consideration the users’ feedback regarding the desire for a feature in which newer posts are more likely to appear first in feed.
However, this did not bring back the chronological feed that people have been asking for ever since the change. Now, according to reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong’s post on Twitter, Instagram is working on a “Latest posts” feature
. The option to update your feed with posts you’ve missed will appear as a pop-up window, which you can choose to ignore if you wish. Wong states that it looks similar to the chronological feed, but it isn’t quite the same. Unfortunately, we don’t have information about the feature’s potential release date.
