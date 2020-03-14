Instagram removes AR effects to prevent fake coronavirus news
We've removed previously-published effects and are rejecting all-new effects, which claim to predict, diagnose, treat, or cure coronavirus. we won’t allow people to search for COVID-19 related AR effects on Instagram unless they were developed in partnership with a recognized health organization.
Furthermore, Instagram said it is removing all fake news related to coronavirus so that when someone clicks on a hashtag related to COVID-19, it will redirect him or her to official accounts or websites of WHO (World Health Organization) and CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention).
In addition, Instagram is taking other important measures to prevent COVID-19 fake news like sending posts that may be misleading to its fact-checking partners for review, blocking and restricting hashtags that are used to spread misinformation, as well as banning ads that are taking advantage of the pandemic.
