Instagram removes AR effects to prevent fake coronavirus news

Mar 14, 2020, 2:36 PM
Instagram removes AR effects to prevent fake coronavirus news
In an attempt to limit the impact of fake news related to coronavirus, or prevent them altogether, Instagram announced it will remove the AR effects. Many Instagram accounts made use of these effects to trick users into believing that they can treat or cure the virus.

We've removed previously-published effects and are rejecting all-new effects, which claim to predict, diagnose, treat, or cure coronavirus. we won’t allow people to search for COVID-19 related AR effects on Instagram unless they were developed in partnership with a recognized health organization.

Furthermore, Instagram said it is removing all fake news related to coronavirus so that when someone clicks on a hashtag related to COVID-19, it will redirect him or her to official accounts or websites of WHO (World Health Organization) and CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention).

In addition, Instagram is taking other important measures to prevent COVID-19 fake news like sending posts that may be misleading to its fact-checking partners for review, blocking and restricting hashtags that are used to spread misinformation, as well as banning ads that are taking advantage of the pandemic.

