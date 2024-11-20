Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Images show upcoming Google Messages feature that will make life easier

Google Messages backup and restore
Google Messages are currently backed up to your Google account. The reliance on system-wide backups often leads to a clunky experience when transferring messages to a new device. Google will reportedly take care of that by building a backup feature into the messaging app.

When analysing the code strings in the latest version of Google Messages, 9to5Google came across some snippets that hint at a possible native "Backup & restore" feature for Google Messages.

This means that Backup & restore will be build into Google Messages settings instead of being tied to wider system settings. The backup feature will let you save both conversations and media. The backups will be end-to-end encrypted, meaning no one except for you will be able to access them. Devices without a screen lock will not be eligible for end-to-end encrypted backups.

Of course, messages will still be backed up to Google Account, but the new app-specific feature will provide more flexibility compared to how things are handled at the moment. By emphasizing that messages will be saved to your Google Account, Google is in essence associating the feature more closely to Google One, as, over time, data requirements for backups can increase, especially if you send and receive a lot of pictures and videos.

You will be free to disable the feature, but this will permanently delete messages from your Google Account.

Since media backups devour more data than text, Google Messages will give you the option of only syncing media over Wi-Fi.



Android Authority went a step further and activated the feature, providing us an early glimpse at it. Conversations will apparently be restored automatically when you sign in to Messages, meaning you won't even have to worry about initiating the restore process.



The new feature will allow for seamless transfer of messages between devices, similar to the flawless the backup experience is on WhatsApp.

The dedicated backup functionality will make message recovery less of a hassle, making the process more seamless and user-friendly. 
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

