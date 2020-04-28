Hulu is down for many Apple users

"I caught it as soon as it started happening at 5 am EST. I called in before the calls started flooding. They have a new update to their apps for iOS devices, which is causing the issues, but the update is not yet available on iOS AppStores."

ronferz





There's no official statement from Hulu at this time, but in the same Reddit thread, users are claiming that Hulu has compensated them with free time added to their subscription. Do you have issues accessing Hulu on your Apple device? There's no official statement from Hulu at this time, but in the same Reddit thread, users are claiming that Hulu has compensated them with free time added to their subscription. Do you have issues accessing Hulu on your Apple device?