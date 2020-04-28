Hulu is down for many Apple users

Your sources of entertainment during the coronavirus lockdown might've decreased in number if you're using an Apple device. Subscription video service Hulu seems to be experiencing issues with many users reporting crashes and streaming problems on iOS and Apple TV devices. A quick look at Downdetector.com
reveals the magnitude of the issue with more than 3400 reports in the past few hours.
Meanwhile, a Reddit user spoke to Hulu support concerning the issue, Engadget
reports. "I caught it as soon as it started happening at 5 am EST. I called in before the calls started flooding. They have a new update to their apps for iOS devices, which is causing the issues, but the update is not yet available on iOS AppStores."
, writes ronferz
on the forum.
Image source - Downdetector.com
There's no official statement from Hulu at this time, but in the same Reddit thread, users are claiming that Hulu has compensated them with free time added to their subscription. Do you have issues accessing Hulu on your Apple device?
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!