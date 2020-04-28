iOS Apple Apps

Hulu is down for many Apple users

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 28, 2020, 8:44 AM
Your sources of entertainment during the coronavirus lockdown might've decreased in number if you're using an Apple device. Subscription video service Hulu seems to be experiencing issues with many users reporting crashes and streaming problems on iOS and Apple TV devices. A quick look at Downdetector.com reveals the magnitude of the issue with more than 3400 reports in the past few hours.

Meanwhile, a Reddit user spoke to Hulu support concerning the issue, Engadget reports. "I caught it as soon as it started happening at 5 am EST. I called in before the calls started flooding. They have a new update to their apps for iOS devices, which is causing the issues, but the update is not yet available on iOS AppStores.", writes ronferz on the forum.


There's no official statement from Hulu at this time, but in the same Reddit thread, users are claiming that Hulu has compensated them with free time added to their subscription. Do you have issues accessing Hulu on your Apple device?

