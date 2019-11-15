Android Huawei

Three Huawei phones are banned in Taiwan, but not for the reason that you're thinking

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 15, 2019, 12:21 AM
Three Huawei phones are banned in Taiwan, but not for the reason that you're thinking
Taiwan has halted the sale of three Huawei phones, but it has nothing to do with spying or backdoors. According to AFP, the Huawei P30, P30 Pro and Nova 5T are banned until Huawei makes a change to the operating system on the phones. The decision was made by Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC).

The issue that has Taiwan's regulatory agency ticked off has to do with the world time feature and the contacts page on the three aforementioned Huawei phones. The world time listing for Taiwan on the three handsets refers to the state as Taiwan, China. The same listing appears when a phone number for someone in Taiwan is saved on the contacts page.

Taiwan is known as the Republic of China (ROC) and the communist-run People's Republic of China (PRC) wants eventually to reunite the two under its "One China" policy even though both have enjoyed more than 70 years of independent rule. But Taiwan, which was last recognized by the U.S. as the one true China on December 31st, 1978, has threatened to permanently ban the three phones from the country; it simply does not consider itself to be part of the PRC. In a statement, Taiwan's NCC says, "The labeling in these phones does not reflect the facts and has even hurt the dignity of our country." The commission added that it has "taken strict measures to maintain national dignity."

The People's Republic of China does not recognize the Republic of China as being legitimate. And if a peaceful solution toward reunification is no longer possible, the PRC's official policy is to use military force if necessary to achieve this goal. But Taiwan does have its own constitution, armed forces and a president elected by the people. So to see a Chinese phone manufacturer refer to Taiwan as part of the PRC is an insult to them. Ironically, Huawei might have been responding to complaints from consumers in mainland China who have complained in the past when the manufacturer failed to refer to Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau as parts of China in some Chinese-language phone settings.
$272.00 Huawei P30 on Amazon
$705.00 Huawei P30 Pro on Amazon

Related phones

Huawei P30
9.4

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei nova 5T

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

8 Comments

dimas
Reply

1. dimas

Posts: 3398; Member since: Jul 22, 2014

That's just how PRC behave. They don't care about asean, UN policies. They just do what they want to do even if they're hurting their neighbor countries.

posted on 11 hours ago

oliviamia039
Reply

2. oliviamia039

Posts: 9; Member since: 3 days ago

Looks like China is getting a taste of its own medicine.

posted on 11 hours ago

Green_lantern
Reply

3. Green_lantern

Posts: 2; Member since: Nov 11, 2019

an insult ? am not sure how to react about this.

posted on 11 hours ago

dimas
Reply

4. dimas

Posts: 3398; Member since: Jul 22, 2014

You're not reading the whole article, are you?

posted on 11 hours ago

yalokiy
Reply

5. yalokiy

Posts: 1083; Member since: Aug 01, 2016

I guess they don't have much choice. Get banned in PRC or ROC..

posted on 8 hours ago

Whitedot
Reply

6. Whitedot

Posts: 861; Member since: Sep 26, 2017

Alan, Why don't you start every sentence with "Capitalist ran United States of America". You don't have to make political regime remarks on every article that a mention of country.

posted on 6 hours ago

QuantumRazer
Reply

7. QuantumRazer

Posts: 154; Member since: Apr 27, 2019

On my P30 the world clock shows Taipei as just 'Taipei', instead of something like 'Taipei, Taiwan' or 'Taipei, China' regardless of which language or region I choose in the settings. Maybe this is limited to Chinese variant only?

posted on 6 hours ago

Feanor
Reply

8. Feanor

Posts: 1413; Member since: Jun 20, 2012

But shouldn't this be an issue for every Chinese phone that sells in Taiwan? I would presume that all Chinese OEMs would have to follow this rule or otherwise evoke the wrath of the Chinese government. If this is something that doesn't concern all Chinese OEMs, then this is pretty much conclusive proof that Huawei is indeed closer to the Chinese authorities than other Chinese OEMs. Which ultimately adds credibility to the US stance against Huawei.

posted on 1 hour ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Verizon-best-plans-guide
Verizon plans buying guide: what's the best Verizon plan for you?
Galaxy-S10-OnePlus-LG-Motorola-fastest-Android-10-updates
Google has no new Android fragmentation chart, so what? Updates have never been faster...
Best-mid-range-400-500-dollar-affordable-flagships-phones
Best mid-range affordable flagship phones this year
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Verizon-Motorola-Razr-price-availability
The reimagined Motorola Razr goes official as a Verizon exclusive
Pixel-4-XL-iPhone-11-Pro-Galaxy-Note-10-LG-G8X-portrait-camera-test-review
Pixel 4 XL vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10+ vs LG G8X: Which phone takes the best portrait photos?
How-Verizon-customers-get-free-Disney-Plus-starting-tomorrow
Here's how eligible Verizon subscribers can claim one free year of Disney+

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
att-calls-t-mobile-un-carrier-moves-marketing-stunts
AT&T goes for T-Mobile's jugular, labeling the latest 'Un-carrier' moves 'marketing stunts'
ATT-seeks-to-move-grandfathered-customers-into-costlier-plans
AT&T moves grandfathered subscribers into pricier plans unilaterally
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
How-Verizon-customers-get-free-Disney-Plus-starting-tomorrow
Here's how eligible Verizon subscribers can claim one free year of Disney+
t-mobile-verizon-disney-plus-tweet-john-legere-att-jab
T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.