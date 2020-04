Alleged Huawei MatePad T tablet surfaces, could be an affordable 8-incher

Huawei made some headlines with its iPad Pro competitor - the MatePad Pro. The 10.8-inch heavy-lifter gave the iPad a run for its money with an impressive screen and high-performance Kirin 990 chipset. Pricewise, however, dishing out nearly $600 for the device seemed like an expensive exercise. Huawei may try to add an affordable model to the MatePad line, according to the latest leak from Evan Blass.The famous leaker posted a picture on his Patreon page showing a tablet with big bezels and a single main camera on the back. The description is short and obscure - "8-inch MatePad T". If we take a look at other Huawei tablets with a T in the name, we find the MediaPad T line of low- and mid-tier devices. It's a bit of a stretch, but maybe Huawei is bringing the affordable T branding to the MatePad series.The available information on the MatePad T is scarce, but there are bits and pieces scattered throughout the internet. It turns out that the tablet had received certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance on April 8 under the name MatePad T with five different model numbers - possibly Wi-Fi/LTE/5G versions.The KOB abbreviation leads back to a MediaPad T device from 2017 with modest specs, to say the least. It featured a Snapdragon 425 chipset and 2GB of RAM with 16GB of internal storage, a 4800mAh battery, and a 5-megapixel main camera. Huawei probably won't just rebrand a MediaPad device, and we can expect updated hardware. Furthermore, the trade ban that the US government had imposed on Huawei means that this device won't sport a Qualcomm chipset, and will most likely have a Kirin or a MediaTek alternative.