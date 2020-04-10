Alleged Huawei MatePad T tablet surfaces, could be an affordable 8-incher
The available information on the MatePad T is scarce, but there are bits and pieces scattered throughout the internet. It turns out that the tablet had received certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance on April 8 under the name MatePad T with five different model numbers - possibly Wi-Fi/LTE/5G versions.
The KOB abbreviation leads back to a MediaPad T device from 2017 with modest specs, to say the least. It featured a Snapdragon 425 chipset and 2GB of RAM with 16GB of internal storage, a 4800mAh battery, and a 5-megapixel main camera. Huawei probably won't just rebrand a MediaPad device, and we can expect updated hardware. Furthermore, the trade ban that the US government had imposed on Huawei means that this device won't sport a Qualcomm chipset, and will most likely have a Kirin or a MediaTek alternative.