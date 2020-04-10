Huawei

Alleged Huawei MatePad T tablet surfaces, could be an affordable 8-incher

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 10, 2020, 7:03 AM
Alleged Huawei MatePad T tablet surfaces, could be an affordable 8-incher
Huawei made some headlines with its iPad Pro competitor - the MatePad Pro. The 10.8-inch heavy-lifter gave the iPad a run for its money with an impressive screen and high-performance Kirin 990 chipset. Pricewise, however, dishing out nearly $600 for the device seemed like an expensive exercise. Huawei may try to add an affordable model to the MatePad line, according to the latest leak from Evan Blass.

The famous leaker posted a picture on his Patreon page showing a tablet with big bezels and a single main camera on the back. The description is short and obscure - "8-inch MatePad T". If we take a look at other Huawei tablets with a T in the name, we find the MediaPad T line of low- and mid-tier devices. It's a bit of a stretch, but maybe Huawei is bringing the affordable T branding to the MatePad series.

The available information on the MatePad T is scarce, but there are bits and pieces scattered throughout the internet. It turns out that the tablet had received certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance on April 8 under the name MatePad T with five different model numbers - possibly Wi-Fi/LTE/5G versions.

The KOB abbreviation leads back to a MediaPad T device from 2017 with modest specs, to say the least. It featured a Snapdragon 425 chipset and 2GB of RAM with 16GB of internal storage, a 4800mAh battery, and a 5-megapixel main camera. Huawei probably won't just rebrand a MediaPad device, and we can expect updated hardware. Furthermore, the trade ban that the US government had imposed on Huawei means that this device won't sport a Qualcomm chipset, and will most likely have a Kirin or a MediaTek alternative.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model
Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Oppo Find X2 Pro review

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless