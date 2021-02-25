How "unhackable" is your iPhone actually?
In 2019, Apple made the bold move to promise a million-dollar award to anyone who could hack their iPhone—but perhaps they needn't have gone that far. A similar stunt was pulled by bug bounty firm Zerodium in 2015. An unidentified team took on the challenge and promptly won the million by hacking iOS 9. They achieved this by carrying out a complete and remote browser-based jailbreak enabled on the inside by getting the user to open a bugged link or message—a vulnerability for which Apple was sure to pay more than the bounty sum. The bounty posted by Apple in 2019 hasn't been claimed yet, at least not to anyone's knowledge. But it's very possible that those who can are after bigger game.
Only two months ago, a new Israeli spyware called "Kismet" was revealed, which was able to enter an iPhone through an existing weakness in the iMessage app. The message only had to be received on the target phone for the spyware to be able to take control, leaving no trace. It is not clear how much damage was done before Apple patched the vulnerability with iOS 14.
When Jeff Bezos' iPhone was hacked last year, it became clear that Apple's famed mind-bogglingly complex security systems could well be its downfall. Once an intelligent enough virus or malware finds its way in, it can be easy for it to remain there for a long time undetected, beneath the endless lines of code.
The fact that Apple deals with its security patches and strategies in a highly secretive manner, rarely disclosing details, adds more layers of uncertainty to the issue of iPhone software security. How safe are we actually? If some part of our phones were currently compromised, should we expect to be informed about it? Clearly information on exploitations or possible breaches of iOS privacy or security are million-dollar matters tossed between the top dogs.
By the way, it is good to know that Apple will never call or message you about a security breach. If that ever happens to you, it's most likely a phishing scam - never click on their links or give any information.
Of course, it goes without saying that any jailbroken Apple device loses many of its security features and is automatically at greater risk for infection. Yet the majority of iPhone users will not find this relevant, having chosen to give Apple their money in exchange for its promise of simplicity, stability, consistency, and—perhaps most importantly—security. Yet one must always know that "what happens on your iPhone stays on your iPhone" may not always be the case. Although Apple certainly has one of the most high-end security systems, perfect safety is difficult to guarantee these days.