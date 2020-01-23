A small video file was all that’s needed to hack the iPhone of Jeff Bezos
9to5mac has the full rundown of the events, but in short, Bezos received a video on WhatsApp, sent from an account belonging to the crown prince. The video contained some extra code, which was the malware that provided access to all the files on the iPhone. The file size of the video was about 4.4MB and the code hidden within it could have done its job even if the video wasn’t played, which is especially worrisome.
The findings were made by the cybersecurity company Bezos hired to investigate his phone after the incident. Further proof of the Saudi’s involvement was the malware itself. According to the security specialists, it matched spyware used in other attacks performed by Saudi intelligence services.
Of course, the Saudi government condemns these allegations but might face a criminal investigation led by the UN.
