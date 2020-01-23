T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint iOS Apple

A small video file was all that’s needed to hack the iPhone of Jeff Bezos

Georgi Zarkov by Georgi Zarkov   /  Jan 23, 2020, 7:52 AM
A small video file was all that’s needed to hack the iPhone of Jeff Bezos
While the FBI spends months of computing time and millions of dollars to crack an iPhone, others do it with a single text message. In case you haven’t heard, the iPhone X of Amazon’s boss Jeff Bezos got hacked… in 2018. That in itself was news enough, but things got more interesting after the blame for the attack was put on the Saudi crown prince. As absurd as it might seem at first, there actually is an explanation that makes sense.

The Washington Post, owned by Jeff Bezos, is running an investigation about the possible involvement of Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman in the murder of the WP journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The iPhone hack was allegedly meant to provide the crown prince with enough material to pressure Bezos to drop the investigation. So what did they get and how?

9to5mac has the full rundown of the events, but in short, Bezos received a video on WhatsApp, sent from an account belonging to the crown prince. The video contained some extra code, which was the malware that provided access to all the files on the iPhone. The file size of the video was about 4.4MB and the code hidden within it could have done its job even if the video wasn’t played, which is especially worrisome.

The malware allowed the attackers to copy personal data from the iPhone, including pictures and text messages, which were later used to pressure the billionaire.

The findings were made by the cybersecurity company Bezos hired to investigate his phone after the incident. Further proof of the Saudi’s involvement was the malware itself. According to the security specialists, it matched spyware used in other attacks performed by Saudi intelligence services.

Of course, the Saudi government condemns these allegations but might face a criminal investigation led by the UN.

$494.77 Apple iPhone X on Amazon
$500.00 Apple iPhone X on eBay

Related phones

iPhone X
Apple iPhone X OS: iOS View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.8
 Based on 12 Reviews
  • Display 5.8" 1125 x 2436 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 7 MP front
  • Processor Apple A11 Bionic, Hexa-core, 2390 MHz
  • Storage 256GB
  • Battery 2716 mAh(21h 3G talk time)

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-build-materials-stainless-steel-rumor
Samsung will finally match Apple with the Galaxy S20 Ultra build materials
galaxy-s20-refresh-rate-will-be-60hz-by-default
Here's the latest on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series' refresh rate; Galaxy Z Flip will lock in two positions
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-z-flip-price-colors-storage-pre-order-leak
Here's how much the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip could cost
How-to-secure-your-smartphone-against-hackers
How to protect your phone from being hacked
foldable-motorola-razr-us-release-date-pre-orders-price
Foldable Motorola Razr gets a new US release date, same extravagant price
samsung-galaxy-z-flip-foldable-phone-price-new-report
New report 'confirms' Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Flip will not be as cheap as once rumored
march-13-is-the-rumored-release-date-for-the-galaxy-s20-series
Possible pre-order and release dates for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series surface
apple-iphone-12-leaks-screen-sizes-dimensions-design-new-color
New iPhone 12 leaks claim to reveal screen sizes, dimensions, and a cool new color

Popular stories

fbi-does-not-need-apple-to-unlock-terrorists-iphones
Trump, Barr, and the FBI do not need Apple to unlock a terrorist's iPhones
Google-Fi-voicemail-support
Important changes are coming to Google Fi soon
t-Mobile-sprint-merger-case-decision-dish
After the closing arguments, the T-Mobile/Sprint merger case leans towards a deal block
apple-contradicts-trump-barr-over-law-enforcement-requests
Data released by Apple contradicts Trump and Barr
samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-amazon-deals-discounts-gift-cards
Amazon joins Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deal bonanza with discounts and gift cards

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless