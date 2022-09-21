How to turn off Always On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
One of the highlights of this year’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is undoubtedly the display. Both devices feature high-end OLED displays, which support incredibly high levels of brightness and ProMotion technology (or, in layman’s terms, adaptive refresh rate).
One of the more interesting use cases of ProMotion is its ability to facilitate extremely low refresh rates, which in turn allows for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to utilize the Always On Display functionality. For better or worse, this new feature is restricted only to these two iPhone models.
The idea of an Always On Display is nothing new in the smartphone world. Android handsets have had access to such a feature for the better part of a decade. Nevertheless, Apple has finally introduced its take on it, and depending on who you are, you might not be thrilled with the execution.
Many have described the Always On Display as a bit… too on. Unlike its Android counterpart, Apple’s feature displays (pun intended) quite a bit more than a couple of widget. With Apple’s Always On Display you are essentially getting a dimmed-down version of your standard lock screen.
For some, this is a good thing. For others - not so much. Luckily, disabling the Always On Display is incredibly easy and we will show you how you can do it.
How to turn off the Always On Display?
In order to do away with the pesky feature, one must simply open the Settings app and navigate to the “Display and Brightness” options. Alternatively, you can just type in “Display and Brightness” in the Search bar on top. Once located, users have to open the section and scroll downwards.
If you own an iPhone 14 Pro or an iPhone 14 Pro Max you should see an “Always On” toggle option. Simply tap on it in order to disable the Always On Display. Conversely, if you wish to re-enable it, you simply have to toggle it on again.
