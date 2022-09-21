 How to turn off Always On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

How to turn off Always On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple
How to turn off Always On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
One of the highlights of this year’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is undoubtedly the display. Both devices feature high-end OLED displays, which support incredibly high levels of brightness and ProMotion technology (or, in layman’s terms, adaptive refresh rate).

One of the more interesting use cases of ProMotion is its ability to facilitate extremely low refresh rates, which in turn allows for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to utilize the Always On Display functionality. For better or worse, this new feature is restricted only to these two iPhone models.

The idea of an Always On Display is nothing new in the smartphone world. Android handsets have had access to such a feature for the better part of a decade. Nevertheless, Apple has finally introduced its take on it, and depending on who you are, you might not be thrilled with the execution.

Many have described the Always On Display as a bit… too on. Unlike its Android counterpart, Apple’s feature displays (pun intended) quite a bit more than a couple of widget. With Apple’s Always On Display you are essentially getting a dimmed-down version of your standard lock screen.

For some, this is a good thing. For others - not so much. Luckily, disabling the Always On Display is incredibly easy and we will show you how you can do it.

How to turn off the Always On Display?


In order to do away with the pesky feature, one must simply open the Settings app and navigate to the “Display and Brightness” options. Alternatively, you can just type in “Display and Brightness” in the Search bar on top. Once located, users have to open the section and scroll downwards.



If you own an iPhone 14 Pro or an iPhone 14 Pro Max you should see an “Always On” toggle option. Simply tap on it in order to disable the Always On Display. Conversely, if you wish to re-enable it, you simply have to toggle it on again.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?
Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro Camera Comparison
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro Camera Comparison
The M1 iPad Pro can run a desktop OS - Apple just won't let it
The M1 iPad Pro can run a desktop OS - Apple just won't let it
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Why minor iPhone 14 updates should make iPhone 13 and SE 3 owners happy
Why minor iPhone 14 updates should make iPhone 13 and SE 3 owners happy

Popular stories

Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless