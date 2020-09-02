Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

Samsung Android How-to

How to scan QR code with Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Sep 02, 2020, 7:27 AM
How to scan QR code with Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra
QR codes are the technology that refuses to go away. They are just so convenient — that little white square that has seemingly random black shapes in it can fit on any card and website. And while we very rarely actually scan one, there is the occasional QR code that we are tempted to check out.


There are a ton of apps on the app stores for QR scanning, but these are often either low quality or kind of tacky. Thankfully, a lot of manufacturers have started including automatic QR scanning right in their stock camera apps. Samsung included.

So, here's how you scan a QR code with the latest-and-greatest Galaxy Note 20 phones.

1. Open camera Settings and make sure that QR scanning is enabled


2. Get close and point the camera to the QR code


3. If it's a website, you can tap the little arrow to open it up automatically. If it's any type of text, tapping on it will copy it within a new note in Samsung Notes.

Enjoy scanning!

