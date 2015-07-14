iOS Apple How-to

How to create, rename, and delete folders on an iPhone or iPad

Paul K.
posted by Paul K.
Jan 29, 2020, 7:03 AM
How to create, rename, and delete folders on an iPhone or iPad
Unlike its competing operating systems, iOS does not have any sort of app drawer to bundle all of a user's apps into. Instead, it dumps absolutely every downloaded app onto the home screen, which, sooner or later, could result in quite a mess. All major mobile systems support app folders, but for its crying need for organizational tools, iOS is probably the one where they are most important.

An app folder basically works like it would on PC. The user can bundle up as many icons as they wish in one place. This way, instead of having 24 games take up an entire homescreen, one can have all of them in a folder, keeping the homescreen amount down.

Creating a folder



To put apps in a folder, tap and hold on one of the apps you will be bundling together. You will see the screen go in “edit mode” (all the app icons start wiggling) – now, while keeping your finger on the screen, you can drag the icon you chose and place it right on top of another app that you wish to put in the same folder. Doing this will automatically bundle the apps together.

Renaming a folder



iOS is quite smart about folder naming. When you first create a folder, it will detect the type of apps that you put together, and will name the group accordingly – Utilities, Games, Organizer, etc. However, you can name it however you like by tapping on the text field while still in homescreen edit mode.

Swipe up from the bottom (home gesture) to exit homescreen edit mode.

If you change your mind and want to rename your folder at a later date, no biggie. Just re-enter homescreen edit mode (tap and hold on an app), open the desired folder, and tap on its text field.



Secret tip: you can drag multiple apps at once



Instead of moving your apps across homescreens, in and out of folders one by one, you can now drag multiple icons at once. Enter homescreen edit mode like normal and start dragging your first app. While dragging that one icon, tap on any other app you wish to collect. You will notice them all coming into a stack under your finger. Now, drag them and drop them wherever you wish.

Deleting a folder


To destroy a folder, simply drag all of the apps out of it. As you remove the last one, the folder will dissolve into nothing.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

9 Comments

waddup121 unregistered
Reply

1. waddup121 unregistered

Cool guide!

posted on Jul 14, 2015, 9:23 AM

SamsungPhanboy
Reply

2. SamsungPhanboy

Posts: 765; Member since: Mar 31, 2015

Lmao is phonearena serious, cuh??! Next, phonearena teaches iPhone and Androud users how to wipe their butts

posted on Jul 14, 2015, 10:03 AM

99nights
Reply

5. 99nights

Posts: 1152; Member since: Mar 10, 2015

They ALWAYS post articles like this, it's pretty funny but so bad at the same time. Must have nothing else to post lol..

posted on Jul 14, 2015, 6:08 PM

SIGPRO
Reply

3. SIGPRO

Posts: 2817; Member since: Oct 03, 2012

Iphone........hahah another proof that it sucks!

posted on Jul 14, 2015, 10:32 AM

SamsungPhanboy
Reply

4. SamsungPhanboy

Posts: 765; Member since: Mar 31, 2015

What?

posted on Jul 14, 2015, 11:51 AM

Forerunner7
Reply

6. Forerunner7

Posts: 35; Member since: Dec 11, 2013

Slow news day indeed...

posted on Jul 14, 2015, 6:46 PM

Sovat_fc
Reply

7. Sovat_fc

Posts: 224; Member since: Aug 30, 2014

The author knows iPhone users suck at tech, so this article appears for them.

posted on Jul 14, 2015, 8:50 PM

irwan92
Reply

8. irwan92

Posts: 54; Member since: Feb 12, 2013

Is that so difficult to do so using ois until you have to see manual how to do this how to do that?? Seriously??

posted on 15 min ago

DBozz
Reply

9. DBozz

Posts: 157; Member since: Sep 19, 2019

By the way How to create a clean homescreen in iPhone?!

posted on 12 min ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Fresh Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals gorgeous design, spec sheet
Fresh Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals gorgeous design, spec sheet
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
Motorola's first flagship in three years arrives February 23
Motorola's first flagship in three years arrives February 23
First Moto G8 renders leak out alongside full G8 and G8 Power specs
First Moto G8 renders leak out alongside full G8 and G8 Power specs

Popular stories

The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless