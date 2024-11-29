How to change your virtual location (87% off Surfshark deal inside)

This story is sponsored by Surfshark. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Circumvent censorship

Maintain online privacy

Get around regional content availability issues

Check if you are getting a good deal on something or if other regions have it better

Use a proxy server

Use a VPN

Use Tor browser

Recommended Stories

The quick, easy, effortless, and secure way - use Surfshark

Last chance deals









In this time of modern technologies, any website or app you log into can get a general idea of your geographic location. This is not necessarily a bad thing — that’s how the app knows what information to serve us, what language to pick, or what currency to show prices in.But, as with anything that’s automated, sometimes you simply do not want this. In fact, there are a few reasons why you might want to obfuscate your real location from websites, platforms, and apps:So, how do you change your location? There are three simple ways:Proxy servers are tempting because they are typically a quick and easy solution. But they are not secure at all, your connection isn’t encrypted, and they are typically quite slow. The one thing they achieve is to change your IP address, so you look like you are connecting to the Internet through a different location.VPN servers are a much better alternative. Your traffic is encrypted and not even your Internet Service Provider will know what you are doing. Also, premium VPN services like Surfshark offer connection to fast servers, so you don’t sacrifice too much connection speed when going through them.Then, the Tor browser is a bit of an odd ball. It’s a secure browser and you can change your IP with it, yes. Couple of caveats — it can also be slow. And it will only protect the traffic that’s going through the browser — any other data that goes out from your device, like apps, downloads, and other browser requests will be with your IP.Surfshark VPN has apps for all the platforms you might want to use. So, whether you are on iPhone, Android, Mac, or PC, just download the Surfshark app and let it set your VPN up for you.From then on, protection is just a button click away. You can enable and disable the VPN at will, or you can keep it always on for maximum security. Surfshark also has a Killswitch option, meaning that if you lose connection to their server, your Internet connection will immediately be dropped, so you don’t reveal your real IP.Or, use Dynamic Multihop to automatically switch between two different IPs for an added layer of security.The Surfshark Black Friday deal is still on-going and you have a chance to grab 2 years of VPN service for $1.99 per month! Added bonus, you get +4 months for free after your two years are up!You can also upgrade to Surfshark One for $2.49/mo and get real-time warnings for credit card or ID breaches, personal security reports, a private search tool, and antivirus, webcam, and anti-malware protection.