Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
The Black Friday Phone Deals are here
The best deals of the year are live today-only! Buy now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

How to change your virtual location (87% off Surfshark deal inside)

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Articles
How to change your virtual location (87% off Surfshark deal inside)
This story is sponsored by Surfshark. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
In this time of modern technologies, any website or app you log into can get a general idea of your geographic location. This is not necessarily a bad thing — that’s how the app knows what information to serve us, what language to pick, or what currency to show prices in.

But, as with anything that’s automated, sometimes you simply do not want this. In fact, there are a few reasons why you might want to obfuscate your real location from websites, platforms, and apps:

  • Circumvent censorship
  • Maintain online privacy
  • Get around regional content availability issues
  • Check if you are getting a good deal on something or if other regions have it better

So, how do you change your location? There are three simple ways:

  • Use a proxy server
  • Use a VPN
  • Use Tor browser

Proxy servers are tempting because they are typically a quick and easy solution. But they are not secure at all, your connection isn’t encrypted, and they are typically quite slow. The one thing they achieve is to change your IP address, so you look like you are connecting to the Internet through a different location.

VPN servers are a much better alternative. Your traffic is encrypted and not even your Internet Service Provider will know what you are doing. Also, premium VPN services like Surfshark offer connection to fast servers, so you don’t sacrifice too much connection speed when going through them.

Check out the Surfshark deals here


Then, the Tor browser is a bit of an odd ball. It’s a secure browser and you can change your IP with it, yes. Couple of caveats — it can also be slow. And it will only protect the traffic that’s going through the browser — any other data that goes out from your device, like apps, downloads, and other browser requests will be with your IP.

Recommended Stories

The quick, easy, effortless, and secure way - use Surfshark




Surfshark VPN has apps for all the platforms you might want to use. So, whether you are on iPhone, Android, Mac, or PC, just download the Surfshark app and let it set your VPN up for you.

From then on, protection is just a button click away. You can enable and disable the VPN at will, or you can keep it always on for maximum security. Surfshark also has a Killswitch option, meaning that if you lose connection to their server, your Internet connection will immediately be dropped, so you don’t reveal your real IP.

Or, use Dynamic Multihop to automatically switch between two different IPs for an added layer of security.

Last chance deals


The Surfshark Black Friday deal is still on-going and you have a chance to grab 2 years of VPN service for $1.99 per month! Added bonus, you get +4 months for free after your two years are up!

You can also upgrade to Surfshark One for $2.49/mo and get real-time warnings for credit card or ID breaches, personal security reports, a private search tool, and antivirus, webcam, and anti-malware protection.

Check out the Surfshark deals here



https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.jpg
Preslav Kateliev Mobile Tech Reviewer and Video Host
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple

Latest News

Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless