Here’s why iPhones are so popular with teens

You're telling me in 2023, you still have a 'Droid? You gotta be at least 50 years old.

Fitting in with an iPhone



No one wants to be the butt of jokes or the target of teasing. So, the easiest way to dodge that bullet is by fitting in, and guess what helps? Yup, owning an iPhone. Teens can be a tough crowd, and while they might find other reasons to razz each other, at least smartphones won't be on that list. For instance, now teens make fun of Android users when they join a group chat in iMessage and their messages appear in green instead of blue (the blue color is reserved for iPhone users only).





Teens: Money's no issue when it comes to iPhones

And speaking of cost, that's another reason why teens have hearts in their eyes for the iPhone. I mean, besides the whole status thing, teens often don't have to fret about the price, right? Older people, or shall we say adults, often shy away from forking over $1K+ for a smartphone because, well, they have bills to pay. Many parents on Quora will tell you they're willing to break the bank to get their teens an iPhone, just to spare them from the teasing.





A recent PhoneArena research showed that the average cost of buying a new phone in the US is $560. Only a third of people between 25 and 44 years old (or let's say adults) were open to the idea of getting a $1000+ phone. Meanwhile, teenagers probably aren't losing sleep over future budgets and bill-paying strategies; They're all about living in the moment, and that moment often involves an iPhone.

iPhone here, iPhone there, iPhone everywhere

Now, let's move on to the next reason, which is tied to social media and pop culture. Everywhere you look, from binge-worthy TV shows to YouTube videos and Instagram and TikTok posts by influencers, the iPhone is in your face. So, iPhone popularity among teens is sure to blame on the trends set by popular culture. Well, maybe "blame" is too strong a word, but social media platforms, movies, and TV shows aren't exactly innocent when it comes to influencing the younger crowd.





A recent study by Merchant Machine A recent study byhas revealed that the brand most frequently featured in movies and TV shows is, in fact, Apple. Apple products, such as the iPhone, have appeared in nearly one-third of the number-one movies at the US box office since 2001. Therefore, when you watch a movie or TV show, don't be surprised to spot a character, often the heroic protagonist, using an iPhone, an Apple Watch, or AirPods.

iPhone and other iDevices

Beyond trends and status, iPhones might also be the top choice because of their seamless integration with other Apple products. If you've already got a MacBook or an iPad, using an iPhone offers a smooth and well-integrated experience, which can be pretty handy during high school and college life.





Jamf study from a few years ago found that 71% of higher education students preferred Apple products, with 49% citing synchronization with other devices as the reason. The research also found that despite 60% using PC laptops, 51% would choose a Mac if cost wasn't a factor.